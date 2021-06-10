Inappropriate Foot-Touching Suspect Cited by SMU PD

A man believed to be involved in two “inappropriate touching” incidents at Fondren Library in March and June has been cited by the SMU Police Department (SMU PD) Tuesday, June 8.

“On Tuesday, June 8, 2021, an SMU police officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and determined that the car and driver fit the description of those involved in two incidents at Fondren Library,” a SMU PD statement said. “The man was cited and issued a criminal trespass warning not to return to SMU’s campus. The investigation is ongoing.”

Police believe that the man who inappropriately touched a student’s feet in Fondren on Monday, June 7 is the same man accused of “inappropriate touching” at Fondren Library in March. In both instances, the man claimed to be an SMU employee and approached students saying that he was there to “work on the internet connection,” according to police information flyers. He then proceeded to inappropriately touch the students under the table.

“He was walking by me, and he suddenly stopped in front of me,” said a female SMU student who claimed to see the man on Monday. “I got confused and then walked away.”

The incident is still under further investigation.