Featured

Inappropriate Foot-Touching Suspect Cited by SMU PD

 -  - 

Fondren Library pictures by Michael Barera Photo credit: Michael Barera

A man believed to be involved in two “inappropriate touching” incidents at Fondren Library in March and June has been cited by the SMU Police Department (SMU PD) Tuesday, June 8.

“On Tuesday, June 8, 2021, an SMU police officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and determined that the car and driver fit the description of those involved in two incidents at Fondren Library,” a SMU PD statement said. “The man was cited and issued a criminal trespass warning not to return to SMU’s campus. The investigation is ongoing.”

A police information flyer detailing the suspect and the incident
A SMU PD Information flyer from Monday, June 7 detailing the suspect and the incident Photo credit: SMU

Police believe that the man who inappropriately touched a student’s feet in Fondren on Monday, June 7 is the same man accused of “inappropriate touching” at Fondren Library in March. In both instances, the man claimed to be an SMU employee and approached students saying that he was there to “work on the internet connection,” according to police information flyers. He then proceeded to inappropriately touch the students under the table.

A SMU PD information flyer detailing the incident and suspect
A SMU PD information flyer detailing the March incident and suspect Photo credit: SMU

“He was walking by me, and he suddenly stopped in front of me,” said a female SMU student who claimed to see the man on Monday. “I got confused and then walked away.”

The incident is still under further investigation.

0 views
bookmark icon