Lucky’s Hot Chicken Brings a Retro Feel to University Park

Opened up for business and ready to serve customers, Lucky’s Hot Chicken comes to University Park. Walking distance away from campus, Lucky’s offers a variety of spice levels and specialties on its menu.

Lucky’s Hot Chicken is a restaurant targeted towards chicken lovers. They have multiple heat levels including (least to most spicy): “Kinda Lucky”, “Feelin’ Lucky”, “Damn Lucky”, “Lucky AF”, and “Best of Luck.” They also have sides like Shake Fries, their fries tossed in a secret spice blend, along with Mac n’ Cheese, and Coleslaw. Also, Lucky’s has a “comeback” sauce and cool-down station that includes complimentary ice cream!

One of Lucky’s specialties is the “Big Lou” and “Velvet Chicken & Waffles” says James Douglas, the vice president of the culinary Vandelay hospitality group. The “Big Lou” sandwich includes their “Butter Bun, Tenders, Slaw, Cheese, Comeback Sauce, and Pickles.” As for their aesthetic and colorful “Velvet Chicken & Waffle,” it includes a “red Velvet Belgium Waffle, Maple Syrup, and Three Jumbo Tenders.”

“One thing we take pride here in Vandelay is the fact that being a Dallas-born company and founded by two people from Highland Park, the ideas and recipes we have incorporated are really going to be inspired by your classic take on Nashville Hot Chicken,” Douglas said.

This family-sized restaurant is decorated in red-bright lights, vintage posters, and retro music all around. Douglas said, “The kitchen is very small. The purpose of that is to bring in fresh food daily… so the goal is to have scratched made food ready to serve, which is extremely important to us.” The idea of the restaurant is “to feel as timeless and enjoyable to people.”

With the location of this Lucky’s being the second in Dallas on Hillcrest Ave., taking over Digg’s Taco Shop – one of SMU’s popular restaurant, and only being a few steps away from SMU’s campus, many students, faculty, and local residents can find themselves relaxing with their friends and family at Lucky’s.

Lauren Land, Lucky’s Hot Chicken vice president of brand management, states that she is excited to be a part of the SMU community and serve locals around the Dallas-metroplex area.

Since the moment Lucky’s opening one month ago, many students from SMU have taken a visit to the restaurant. Lucky’s is open from 11 am – 2 am, serving food and beverages, for those early, midday, or midnight cravings.

Lucky’s is located at 4505 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246.