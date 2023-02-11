Muslim Student Association holding donation drive for Turkey and Syria earthquake survivors

The Muslim Student Association is accepting donations to go towards victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake.

The donation drive will support the victims of the massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria Monday. The death toll passed 25,000 this morning.

MSA asked that only non-perishable and/or unexpired goods be donated. Needed items range from clothing to toiletries to first aid care.

The donation box is located in Hughes Trigg Student Center room 211. The MSA is accepting donations through Feb. 14 at 4 p.m.