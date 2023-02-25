Mustangs grab another conference victory against No. 8 Wichita State

Though the ponies may not travel well this year, it’s clear their home game-winning streak is a serious threat to any opponent on Moody’s court. SMU Women’s basketball took down the Wichita State Shockers in a 69-51 final on Wednesday night.

“We had really hard defense tonight and playing that good defense held off the other team from scoring as much,” spectator Kristine Reiley said.

The fourth quarter started with a stunning assist from senior forward Savannah Wilkinson to get guard Jasmine Smith a three-point jumper. The rest of the quarter saw the Shockers scrambling to catch up to the high-scoring Mustangs.

Wichita’s Nhug Bosch Duran proved to be a source of concern in the fourth, with a series of assists that got the Shockers multiple last-minute baskets with a particularly stealthy assist to Shamaryah Duncan for a three-point jumper with 2:35 left in the game.

The third quarter saw highlights from junior guard Tamia Jones, who reached a career-high of 8 assists in the second half against the Shockers. Jones, with an assist from senior guard Reagan Bradley, closed the third with a three-point jumper and 41 seconds left in the period.

The Mustangs outscored the shockers throughout the game, and held Wichita to a 3-minute scoring drought in the second quarter.

The first-quarter shooting was able to set the tone for the Mustangs all game, with Smith doing so just before time expired in the first, leaving the Ponies up 24-16. The battle against Wichita saw the Mustangs with their best free throw shooting percentage of the year: 100% (6-6).

“They’re just a great team,” Reiley said. “They get along together.”

This is the second-to-last game before the Mustangs enter the American Conference championships in March.

“All of our girls that were playing gave 100% tonight because they know it’s getting close to the tournament,” spectator Beth McKnight, who’s been a member of SMU faculty and a fan of SMU athletics for 22 years, said.

What the women’s basketball team needs leading up to the conference is fan support.

“We need a crowd out here supporting our women,” Reiley said. “They need that to help them push through because this is our house.”

On Sunday, the Mustangs take on No. 3 Memphis, who is only one victory above the Mustangs in the overall record, but boasts a 9-4 conference record over SMU’s 7-6.

“This game coming up with Memphis is senior day and they’ve [the senior players] given their all to this team,” McKnight said. “It’s a game they’re going to put their heart in.”