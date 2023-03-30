New Lyle School of Engineering Dean is welcomed to campus

Southern Methodist University welcomed Dr. Nader Jalili as the new dean of Bobby B. Lyle School of Engineering with a reception in the Hughes-Trigg Ballroom on March 7. Jalili came from the University of Alabama, where he was a professor and the head of mechanical engineering.

At the reception, Jalili says Lyle is poised to be a cutting-edge engineering school and he is humbled by this opportunity.

“I am energized by Lyle’s amazing students and excellent faculty and alumni,” Jalili said.

President R. Gerald Turner introduced Jalili to a room of students, faculty, SMU board members and donors, including Mary and Richard Templeton, the president and Chief Executive Officer at Texas Instruments. The Templetons recently donated $20 million to Lyle School of Engineering. The donation will primarily be used for postdoctoral students.

“I’m excited to see what Dr. Jalili is going to bring to our school. He has research and experience in a lot of modern technology, specifically robotics, which is an area that I feel SMU could leverage on,” Jaime Silva, a doctorate student in mechanical engineering, said.

Thear Suzuki, SMU class of ’96, is a member of the Lyle School of Engineering Executive Board. She is excited about the marketing campaign that will begin under Jalili.

“We have a great strategy going forward in terms of how we can help increase our brand reputation,” she said. “And I’m proud to be part of the executive board to increase the visibility of Lyle not only here in Texas, but beyond.”

The reception highlighted the bright future of Lyle under Jalili.

“He has been so engaged with the faculty, the staff and the students and [is] really making sure that everybody feels very heard and that their ideas are valued, even in the first week that he’s been on campus,” said Adria Richmond, chief of staff for Lyle School of Engineering.

Photo Credit: Southern Methodist University