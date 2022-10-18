Q&A with Homecoming Chair, Maddie Knott

Brooke Betik: We’re very excited for this year’s homecoming! What’s the theme & how’d you choose it?

Maddie Knott: So this year, the theme is bright lights and big cities, bright lights, comma big cities, because some people think it’s bright lights, and singular big city, it is plural. Which is really important, because we wanted to make sure that all of the different groups of people on campus and all the different organizations felt super included. We were really pushing for more equality this year, and making sure everybody felt like they were represented. And you know, obviously, Homecoming has a tradition of being a little bit more dominated by certain groups on campus. And so we were focusing really hard on making sure everybody felt included, and respected. So we wanted people to pick cities that encompass what their organization means, or cities that they thought they could do a really great job of representing. So cities can be anything from like Las Vegas, to let’s see what major cities in Asia to Europe, literally, the world is like your oyster, basically. And it’s like one big, kind of Epcot different like representations of cities and cultures all around the world. So that was what we came with this year.

Betik: Love the Epcot reference, spot on. You’re this year’s homecoming chair – what inspired you to serve in that position?

Knott: Last year, I served as the homecoming concert coordinator or the events coordinator. And I really, really enjoyed working with the team, I think the five of us that work together just had a really great chemistry. And after, it’s kind of like, it’s a weird feeling. Because in the moment, you’re very stressed out, and you’re like, I don’t know how this is all gonna get done, this is going to be great. But it’s, it’s a lot of work. And then afterwards, it’s kind of like this blissful feeling of like, you’ve completed something and your hard work comes to fruition. And when you see the smiles on people’s faces from what you’ve done, and you’ve like, put on this major concert that everybody’s so excited to see walk locker, have played a major role that everybody else gets to partake in. And you can see the smiles come to their faces, you’re like, Okay, I’m ready to do it. Again, I don’t care how much work it is, I don’t care what it takes out of my week, or like, if I don’t sleep, it doesn’t matter. But I’m ready for it to all happen again. So after that, I was like, Okay, round two, let’s go for it. And I have had the best committee working with me, they have been so flexible. So understanding. And we all are working towards one common goal. And it’s coming to fruition this week, and we are so excited to see it happen.

Betik: Sounds like you’ve got a busy week ahead! How are you & your team feeling?

Knott: Definitely very busy! Everything is going smoothly so far. In the first you know, three hours of the week. I consider 8 AM the start time but yes, everything is going well. I think we have a really great representation of organizations on campus between the commons and you know, different organizations that aren’t necessarily just Greek and obviously we have Greek organizations represented as well. But you know, our personas are out on the lawn social media videos are turned in and so we got Rock the Vote coming up, and then the rest of the week’s festivities to follow along and I’m, I’m optimistic that everything is gonna go according to plan. And if it doesn’t, we roll with the punches. And we’re still going to have a really great Homecoming this year.

Betik: What should we have on our calendar for this week involving homecoming?

Knott: You should have definitely have your calendars marked for today! At 7pm, we have Rock the Vote in Ford Stadium, and everybody is welcome to come to this event and cheer on any organizations. We would just love to support I’m sure the candidates would love to be speaking to a great, big wide audience and it’s definitely always fun to see the outfits and costumes that people come in Wednesday we have our philanthropy event from four to six. So we are supporting Blessings in a Backpack; Blessings in a Backpack provides meals to kids experiencing food insecurity. So we’re going to work with Midway Park Elementary School in Euless, and so they’re gonna get all of the meals we’re hoping to pack like 500 meals so that’s going to be great. Thursday is our big concert that is open to all SMU students and faculty and staff. That starts at 8pm, with doors opening at 7, so you should definitely come out to see COIN perform. And then Saturday, we got game day bright and early, it’s going to be great. Hopefully it won’t be too hot. The parade starts at 8 AM, game at 11 and halftime show in the middle. So lots of fun events going on this week. Definitely keep an eye out for any advertising from SF, or Student Foundation.

Betik: This might be a tough one, but what’s your favorite part or event of the week?

Knott: Oh, I’m not sure I can even choose one. That is a big question. I think I will always have a soft spot in my heart for the concert. Because I know everything. Knowing what goes on from the other side makes you appreciate it even more. And just I think that is the one opportunity through homecoming week where no matter if you’re part of an organization, or you’re not part of an organization, or you’re involved in homecoming week in any other way, you can come out and you can you know, take a break from all the stressors going on, because it is you know, midterm season for some and whatever. So I think the concert is definitely holding a near and dear place to my heart for the events.

Betik: Love it! Last question: anything else you want us to know for the big week?

Knott: I hope it is evident how much work that student Foundation and the university has put into it. And I hope that everybody participates in the events. It’s you know, kind of a once in a lifetime or once once a year for four years kind of thing that really, truly embodies like what it means to be an SMU student to take a lot of pride in our university. And so I hope people can see that through the work that we’ve done.