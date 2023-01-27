Shake Shack comes to SMU campus

Shake Smart comes to the SMU campus with a grand opening on Thursday, offering free smoothies at the Dedman Center.

The healthy and sustainable shake chain has already opened several locations on other campuses around the country. Advertised as using all-natural ingredients, the company offers a variety of smoothies and other products, such as wraps, sandwiches and oatmeal bowls.

Shake Smart officially opened on campus in early January, replacing the old Starbucks in the recreation center. However, it was not widely known until “Free Smoothie Day.” Students flocked to the gym to find music, balloons and Peruna welcoming new customers.

Sophomore Victoria Walker said the shakes are good but there is a hefty price of $7 to $8 per smoothie.

Started by two college students, Shake Smart aims to give students quick and healthy food for their fast-paced lives. This new addition gives SMU students another accessible way to buy fresh and organic foods.

SMU’s Shake Smart accepts Flex Dollars and will be open Monday through Thursday 7 a.m.- 10 p.m. and Fridays 7 a.m.- 8 p.m.