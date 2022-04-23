SMU Announces New Scholarship Program: Access SMU

Last week, President Turner announced the launch of Access SMU, a scholarship program that will cover tuition costs for “high-achieving Texas students with significant financial need.”

According to the letter sent to the entire SMU community, an estimated 250 students from Texas will qualify for the scholarship program in fall 2022 and the university hopes Access SMU will continue to expand over time.

Access SMU will help Texas students who receive Pell Grants, which is a federal grant program offered to undergraduates from low-income households. SMU hopes this new scholarship program will boost the attendance of first-generation students and students from underrepresented groups.

To be eligible for Access SMU, a student must enter SMU as a full-time, first-year student from high school, receive a Pell Grant, receive an academic scholarship from SMU, have a permanent residence in Texas, and submit the FAFSA and CSS: Profile.

President Turner says more than 70% of students receive some combination of academic awards and need-based financial aid, but Access SMU is designed to “fill the gap” between available aid and the cost of education for those who receive Pell Grants and merit scholarships.

The maximum Pell Grant award a student is eligible for varies year to year depending on family circumstances and the amount authorized annually by Congress. The maximum Pell Grant award for 2022-2023 will be $6,895.

Access SMU is one step toward a major goal of the SMU Ignited fundraising campaign. The campaign is also seeking support for programs for internships, stipends, and international study support.

For more information, visit Access SMU’s website.