SMU Announces the Reopening of the George W. Bush Presidential Center

The George W. Bush Presidential Center is on track to reopen to the public on April 20, per an SMU announcement early today.

The George W. Bush Presidential Center, as well as the Bush Center Store and Café 43, closed over a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SMU also announced the Bush Center will be adding a brand new exhibit called “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants.”

The museum’s new exhibit features 43 portraits, painted by Bush himself, which corresponds with his latest book that shares the same title as the exhibit.

The museum will have a soft opening before April 20, which will take place from April 6 to April 13. That will be free to all members of the community with a valid SMU ID and SMU email address.

Students and staff who are interested in visiting the presidential museum to go to the Bush Center website to book a date and time for their free visit.