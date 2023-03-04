News

SMU avoids storm damage after severe weather

Emma Mcrae

Severe thunderstorms brought destructive winds, heavy rain and tornado warnings to Dallas County on Thursday, leaving significant damage throughout the region. While SMU’s campus was only minimally affected, the metroplex continues to deal with the aftermath of the storms.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Dallas County at 3 p.m. which was later followed by a second warning at 6:30 p.m. reporting winds of up to 75 mph. The SMU Alert system notified students and faculty around the same time. The storms had mostly moved away from Dallas by 8 p.m., although the tornado watch remained in effect until 10 p.m.

Strong winds blew over the fence at the construction site in front of the Loyd All-Sports Center on SMU's campus during the storm on March 2, 2023. (Kiley Pittman/SMU). Photo credit: Kiley Pittman

Despite the storms’ severity, the SMU campus saw little damage. The weather had only a minor impact on campus, according to SMU officials. Construction fencing that had blown over during the storm has since been reinstalled. The storm also prompted minor water leakage in Virginia-Snyder Commons which has already been cleaned.

In the greater DFW area, the storm left a clear trail of damage. Preliminary storm reports included downed trees and power poles. Damage to power lines and transformers from high speed winds caused power outages for almost 300,000 Oncor customers.

The electric transmission company reported a peak of more than 290,000 outages Thursday in a written statement. Oncor has restored power to more than 223,000 customers, but approximately 27,000 customers were still without power as of Friday evening, the company tweeted.

Two water pumping stations in Richardson also lost power Thursday night, prompting the city to ask residents to stop using water. Oncor restored the power at the pumping stations, and the city cleared the water early Friday morning.

Oncor estimates that the vast majority of customers will have power restored by late Saturday night, with remaining restoration in the hardest hit areas coming Sunday, according to the company’s website.