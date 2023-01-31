SMU cancels Tuesday classes due to weather

SMU has canceled classes and activities for today due to winter weather.

An announcement sent out by SMU aware said that the Umphrey Lee and Arnold Dining Halls will remain open and Fondren Library and Dedman Center will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Yesterday afternoon, SMU sent out an alert that all Monday classes and activities after 5 p.m. were canceled.

SMU announced today’s cancellations early yesterday evening.

Dallas is currently under a winter storm warning, with mixed precipitation continuing through 3 p.m. today with significant icing possible.

More winter weather is expected tomorrow.

Student Senate said students should reach out to Dr. Page Ware in the Office of the Provost if a professor is still holding classes today.

SMU says students should continue to check smu.edu/aware for more updates.