SMU community celebrates Peruna’s birthday

SMU’s annual PerunaPalooza took place Sunday celebrating the university mascot’s birthday.

The celebration featured food, games, music and Peruna himself.

The event is put on by SMU’s Student Foundation, which also organizes other campus events like Giving Day, Celebration of Lights and Family Weekend.

SMU’s first Peruna mascot was coined in 1932, when T.E. Jones of Arlington Downs donated a 28″, 150 pound black pony to the university.

Since then, eight Perunas have represented the university. The current Peruna has been SMU’s mascot for 12 years, according to SMU’s website.