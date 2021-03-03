SMU Continues to Require Masks and Social Distancing On-Campus

SMU will not lift or modify its current COVID-19 protocols in light of Governor Abbott’s executive order lifting the Texas mask mandate according to a Wednesday afternoon email. Students are still required to wear a mask and social distance on campus.

“These measures, backed by our Pledge to Protect, have enabled the University to safely offer in-person classes and host important events such as commencement ceremonies and other celebrations on campus,” the email said. “SMU will continue to follow our current guidelines…through the remainder of the Spring semester.”

In the email, SMU explains that although the university has been primarily following local COVID-19 guidelines, they believe it is better for the health and safety of the SMU community to continue compliance with federal guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and the state’s public health authorities.

“We are carefully listening to and considering concerns expressed by our campus community – our students, faculty, and staff – as well as parents who have entrusted us with their children’s wellbeing and education,” the email said.

SMU concluded positively, sharing that despite spikes of COVID-19 earlier this semester, SMU’s cases are “dropping dramatically.” They also shared that SMU is in the process of requesting vaccines from the state and will begin vaccinating the student body as soon as vaccines are received.

For more information regarding SMU positive COVID-19 cases, visit here.

For more information regarding mask wearing and social distance, visit here.