SMU Dean of Students Announces ‘The Shop’s’ Second Curbside Pickup

The Shop at SMU is an on-campus food pantry, which was just established in the past three years, but throughout the pandemic, has had to continue its services, to the best of its ability, virtually.

Although its in-person, discrete pantry is currently closed, The Shop was able to organize a curbside pickup last month. On Saturday, the Office of the Dean of Students announced that the next curbside pickup day will be on Thursday, April 29th.

Students in need of food or personal care items can pick up these items any time from 11am to 6pm on the 29th and are encouraged to email theshop@smu.edu to reserve a bag and get information on where to pick it up.

The Shop at SMU has also announced its partnership with the United Network for Collegiate Pantry Sharing, an organization which provides food-insecure college students with meals available for pick-up at restaurants located in the student’s community.

Although this opportunity is not open to the entire SMU community like The Shop’s food pantry is, their partnership with UNCPS is another way they have been able to provide for SMU students in need.