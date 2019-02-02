SMU Feminist Equality Movement holding Hope Drive to collect hygiene products, pads, and tampons

The Feminist Equality Movement will be collecting full- and travel-sized hygiene products, pads, and tampons at West Bridge for the Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center and the Shop at SMU.

The Hope Drive will be Feb 5-7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also drop off donations at the Women & LGBT Center if you cannot make those times.

The Shop at SMU’s mission is to provide non-perishable food and basic essentials to SMU students experiencing food insecurity. These materials are given to students in need at no cost. Visit the main desk of Fondren Library for access to the Shop.

The Shop is a partnership between SMU Libraries and SMU Student Affairs (Parent and Family Programs as well as The Office of Student Support.)

The Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center (DARCC) provides resources to individuals impacted by sexual violence. Their website has a full list of their resources. They have a 24/7 hotline you can call for information, advocacy, emotional support, and referrals. Their number is 972-641-7273.

DARCC also has medical advocates who can support you in person at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital. If you go to the ER and inform the ER nurse you are there for the Sexual Assault Nurse Examination, the ER nurse will dispatch a trained DARCC representative to accompany you through the process. The DARCC representative can answer any questions you have and provide emotional support.

DARCC also provides legal advocacy who will accompany you to the police or courthouse upon request. DARCC can also help in other capacities such as crime victims compensation and address confidentiality.

The Hope Drive is in lieu of FEM’s annual performance of the Vagina Monologues, an internationally acclaimed series of monologues by Eve Ensler. VM is performed at institutions across the world to combat violence against women. It is typically performed the weekend of Valentine’s Day. For the first time in over a decade (estimated to be 15 years,) the Vagina Monologues will not take place at SMU due to a shortage of participants.

Ten percent of the money raised from VM goes to the international V-Day Fund to combat violence against women, while 90 percent goes to a local women’s organization of the cast’s choice. Historically, FEM’s proceeds go to DARCC. This year, the collections from their drive will go to DARCC.

Ceydan Kaya, Social Media/Graphic Design Chair for FEM, said, “We must help our city and campus community have the resources that they need in order to be healthy and successful. FEM hopes to be able to bring the school together with the goal of giving and raising awareness about the communities that we can help.”

West Bridge is the student center entrance facing Clements Hall. FEM will be seated at a table with a collection box.