SMU Has Fully Vaccinated 279 People, University Says 150 First-Doses Still Available

SMU has administered 2,109 first doses and 279 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the health center as of April 19, per a university spokesperson.

SMU also has 150 first doses remaining and available as of yesterday morning. The exact number may change as additional sign ups may have occurred.

SMU received two separate shipments of the Pfizer vaccine to fully vaccinate about 1,170 people for each allotment and therefore will have the full capacity to vaccinate about 2,340 individuals with those shipments.

The initial shipment was set aside for current faculty, staff and students. The second later expanded to include retirees and spouses and dependents of current SMU employees.

“This does not mean that only 2,400 members of our SMU community have been vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s just the number of total doses administered at our Health Center to current faculty, staff, students, benefits eligible spouses and dependents and retirees,” Greg Ramirez, a university spokesporson said.

“We know that many students, faculty and staff have been vaccinated somewhere other than our Health Center (either through our partners at Methodist Health, the county, a participating pharmacy, or elsewhere),” said Greg Ramirez.