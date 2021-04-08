SMU is Receiving a Second Shipment of the Pfizer Vaccine

After long months of waiting, during which students, faculty, and staff sought external sources to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine, SMU has become a new center of vaccinations. SMU received 1,170 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, along with the equivalent amount of second doses, last week. This week, SMU will receive another shipment of 1,170 first doses and 1,170 second doses. SMU students can sign up for this next round of vaccines this Friday, April 9.

The first vaccine was given on Monday, March 29, and every weekday since then SMU students have lined up to get the vaccine. The Health Center does not offer second doses to those who have already taken their first one somewhere else unless there are any doses unused by the end of the day. SMU is happy to offer vaccines to the students and faculty who were waiting for them, and the vaccination center is open for inquiries and appointments on the MHPS quad.