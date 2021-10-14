SMU Program Council Ushers in Fall with Harvest Fest

SMU student and Program Council’s Media Production Chair Joseph Smoot crouches down in the grass of Dallas Hall Lawn on Friday evening. His camera is in hand, and he’s trying to get the perfect shot.

He walks around, hoping to capture students enjoying themselves for his organization’s blog and Instagram pages.

“I am impressed by the turn out for Fall Break,” he says. “I think that there’s a lot of people here, which speaks to how much people love Program Council.”

Another student, John Morgan, emerges from a long line at the event. He holds Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Southern-style sweet tea.

“Free food is always a big advantage,” he says. “That’s my number one rule of college is to never turn down free food, so I’m enjoying that. It’s a good way to start off Fall Break.”

Students are gathered for Program Council’s latest event: Harvest Fest Off Hillcrest. The event has been in the works for months, according to Smoot.

“Program Council’s been planning this probably since summer,” he says. “Especially as the weather gets nicer, we are trying to do stuff outside, so we don’t have to worry people about wearing masks because nobody likes that, but [we are] still trying to ensure the safety of our guests.”

Groups of friends are gathered on picnic blankets, enjoying the live band. Others are having picnics and eating southern-style food, which included chicken, tea, lemonade, and pie. More students are playing cornhole, petting animals at the petting zoo, or decorating pumpkins.

Harvest Fest is a success, and members of Program Council are already preparing for their next big event: Midnight Market.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say the theme yet,” Smoot teases. “But that would be the next thing to look out for from Program Council.