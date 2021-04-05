SMU Student Media Recognized with 16 Statewide Awards

SMU Student Media, which consists of The Daily Campus, SMU Look and SMU-TV, took home 16 Texas Intercollegiate Press Association (TIPA) awards for their journalism, production and design efforts over the past year on Thursday, March 25.

The annual TIPA conference recognizes journalists and student media from universities across Texas. This year’s virtual conference saw SMU Student Media reporters and editors compete for awards among Division 1 schools and all Texas schools.

Former Daily Campus reporter and editor-in-chief Michelle Aslam won second-place in “Reporter of the Year” for all Texas four-year schools, and also won first and second place awards for her in-depth reporting on campus sexual assault proceedings and BLM movements. Former SMU Look editor-in-chief Meredith Welborn won “Editor of the Year” in all divisions, and also oversaw the Look staff’s multiple awards in “Overall Excellence”, “Overall Design”, and storytelling.

The full list of TIPA award winners and judge commentary can be found here. The SMU Student Media winners are as follows:

Editor/Director of the Year (All Divisions)

Meredith Welborn

Reporter of the Year: Second Place (Four-Year Schools)

Michelle Aslam

Blog: First Place (All Divisions)

SMU Look.com

The Look staff

In-Depth News Reporting – Audio: First Place (Divisions 1 and 2)

“DC Audio: BLM March at SMU”

Michelle Aslam

Overall Design – Magazine: First Place (All Divisions)

SMU LOOK Fall/Winter 2020

Sydney Hosbein, Sarah Scambray

Feature Reporting – Video: First Place (Division 1)

“No ‘Holiday Blues’ during COVID”

Brooklee Han

Sports Game Story: First Place (Division 1)

“SMU Limps to its Worst Showing on a National Stage, Losing At Home For the First Time in Two Years”

Kevin Reynolds

Feature Story: Second Place (Division 1)

“Closed Curtains: As the COVID-19 crisis continues, SMUâ€™s performing artists face unique challenges as they look toward entering the workforce”

Maggie Kelleher

In-Depth Reporting: Second Place (Division 1)

“Insufficient Evidence: Victims Accuse SMU of Mishandling Campus Sexual Assault”

Michelle Aslam

General Column: Third Place (Division 1)

“OPINION: Local Journalists Pay Attention When No One Else Does”

Sriya Reddy

Story Package Design – Magazine: Third Place (All Divisions)

“Hope Couture”

Meredith Welborn, Sarah Scambray

Cover Design: Honorable Mention (All Divisions)

SMU LOOK Spring/Summer 2020: NEXT STOP WONDERLAND: A new age of tech, trends, and truth

Sydney Hosbein

Critical Review: Honorable Mention (Division 1)

“Boys State Documentary Tackles The State of Our Democracy”

Aysia Lane

General Column: Honorable Mention (Division 1)

“OPINION: Self-Censorship Hurts Free Expression on College Campuses”

Connor Pittman

In-Depth Reporting – Video: Honorable Mention (Division 1)

“SMU-owned facility fails safety codes”

Lauren Rangel

Overall Excellence – General Magazine: Honorable Mention (All Divisions)

SMU LOOK Fall/Winter 2020

Meredith Welborn, Mary-Wesley Maddox