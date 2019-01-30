SMU Student Senate hopes to fill significant vacancies

Student Senate seeks applicants on connect.smu. Student Senate is a group of students who develop legislation for the student body. Senators represent student interest on everything from the Student Code of Conduct Handbook to student fees. The Student Senate budget is comprised of students’ fees taken from our tuition, which sums up to a significant amount of money. The money from student fees goes to supporting student organizations on campus and enriching campus life. SMU Student Senate is also responsible for addressing student concerns as individual senators and in relevant subcommittees.

There are currently many vacancies, including:

6 Cox Senators

1 First-Year Senator

3 Dedman Senators

5 Lyle Senators

2 Pre-major senators

4 Simmons Senators

1 Perkins Senator

As of the publication of this article, the Membership Chair and the Scholarship Chair positions have not been filled as well. The Membership Chair organizes and conducts student body elections with its respective membership committee. The Scholarship Chair heads a committee to award SMU Student Senate scholarships.

If you are passionate about serving campus, consider applying to Senate. Senators are expected to meet from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and to hold office hours during the week to hear student concerns.