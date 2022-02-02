SMU Veterans Host Drive to Combat “National Blood Crisis”

SMU’s Veterans in Business club is hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross to address a nationwide blood shortage that the Red Cross is calling a “national blood crisis”.

The blood drive will be in the Fincher Building at the EY Gallery Room 220 Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – 8 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Potential blood donors can sign up online.

The current shortage is the worst in a decade and exacerbated by the Omicron surge. The national shortage is stressing an already strained public health system with a blood shortage now forcing doctors to triage medical care and reserve blood donations for the sickest of patients.

“With the current blood shortage crisis, we believe it is now more important than ever to contribute to this life-saving mission. The SMU military veterans hope you’ll consider joining us and signing up to donate the gift of life next week,” said Joe Beeby, MBA Candidate and President of the Veterans in Business Club.

According to the American Red Cross, up to one-quarter of hospital blood needs are not being met. The pandemic led to a 62% drop in blood drives at schools and colleges, worsening the problem.

“This is a way for SMU students to give back and do our part in alleviating the blood shortage crisis. Our veterans and active duty military work hard to make this world a safer place and it is good to see the Veterans in Business organization involving the campus in this collective goal,” said Professor Steve Denson, Faculty Advisor for Veterans in Business and Assistant Dean of Diversity.