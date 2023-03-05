SMU’s Sigma Chi discussed upcoming event to support Turkey earthquake relief

SMU’s Sigma Chi’s fundraising event for Turkish earthquake relief will feature hookah, belly dancers, middle eastern cuisine, and music at Lit Lounge & Kitchen.

The vice president of the fraternity, Simon Affi, has been actively involved in planning the event. His aunt’s home was destroyed in the earthquake.

“It’s been really bad and one of my pledge brothers has been sharing about it recently,” said Leo Lasky, Affi’s close friend.

Fraternity members are partnering with SMU’s Arab Club for the event.

“I’m most looking forward to getting to immerse myself in a new culture, learn new things in it, try new things, try new foods,” fraternity member Junior Ogbuta said.

Sigma Chi has never partnered with the Arab Club before and are looking forward to immersing themselves in Arab and Turkish culture to raise awareness for the earthquake victim’s losses.

“I am particularly interested in hearing from the representatives from the SMU Arab Club, as I believe this will provide me with a unique opportunity to learn more about Arab culture and how we can support those in need in this region,” fraternity member Declan Maseker said.

Sigma Chi has posted on their Instagram regarding fundraising for past events in hopes for a large turnout and an even greater effect.