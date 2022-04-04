So Many Candidates! Learn Who’s Running for the 109th Student Senate

From 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 5 to 12 p.m. Thursday, April 7, voting for the 109th Student Senate will take place. As election day swiftly approaches, take some time to meet the candidates!

(To see portraits of the candidates, visit the Student Senate website)

Student Body President Candidates

Sydney Castle

Kennedy Coleman

Jo Lew

Rhys Prosser

Student Body Vice President Candidates

Alex Alarcón

Westley Giadolor

Reece Iriye

Mir Shah

Griffin Vail

Student Body Secretary Candidates

Karrington Bennett

Hope Heiden

Student Body Treasurer Candidate

Clayton Meyer



Pre-Major Senator Candidates

Krish Madhura

Jackson Bogardus

Faith Bombito

Isam Baber

Benjamin Omoregbe

Tulsi Lohani

Vivian Thai

Tamal Pilla

Nrithi Subramanian

Aguer Atem

Christopher Hess

David Anderson

Connor Ferguson

Matthew Sze

Nathan Prince

Michael Castle

Bree Slay

Cox Senator Candidates

Anu Uppal

Mohan Desai

Sydney Castle

Anshu Reddy

Nicholas Benso

Isaac Owens Pierre

Rhys Prosser

Dedman Senator Candidates

Sparrow Caldwell

Kate Morales

Priscilla Taiwo

Sarah Nguyen

Jacob Dane Southard

Brian Hartz

Raahim Pathan

Reece Iriye

Hope Heiden

Alex Alarcón

Griffin Vail

Mir Shah

Meadows Senator Candidate

Averyl Hartje

Lyle Senator Candidate

Rachel Giadolor

Hispanic Senator Candidates

Arianna Gonzalez

Regina Romero-Garza

Paige Horton

African-American Senator Candidate

Westley Giadolor

Asian Pacific Islander Senator Candidates

Lorien Alvar

Linda Xu

International Senator Candidate

Justin Jae-man Park

First-Generation Senator Candidates

Marci Toscano

Brenda Baez

Ixchell Ibanez

Dorcas Bachunguye

Princess Ebinipiri Igwe-Icho

Lillian Duma

Queer Senator Candidates

Benjamin Jackson

Melissa Whitler

Jo Lew

MilVet Senator Candidate

Mireya Sanchez