So Many Candidates! Learn Who’s Running for the 109th Student Senate
From 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 5 to 12 p.m. Thursday, April 7, voting for the 109th Student Senate will take place. As election day swiftly approaches, take some time to meet the candidates!
(To see portraits of the candidates, visit the Student Senate website)
Student Body President Candidates
Sydney Castle
Kennedy Coleman
Jo Lew
Rhys Prosser
Student Body Vice President Candidates
Alex Alarcón
Westley Giadolor
Reece Iriye
Mir Shah
Griffin Vail
Student Body Secretary Candidates
Karrington Bennett
Hope Heiden
Student Body Treasurer Candidate
Clayton Meyer
Pre-Major Senator Candidates
Krish Madhura
Jackson Bogardus
Faith Bombito
Isam Baber
Benjamin Omoregbe
Tulsi Lohani
Vivian Thai
Tamal Pilla
Nrithi Subramanian
Aguer Atem
Christopher Hess
David Anderson
Connor Ferguson
Matthew Sze
Nathan Prince
Michael Castle
Bree Slay
Cox Senator Candidates
Anu Uppal
Mohan Desai
Sydney Castle
Anshu Reddy
Nicholas Benso
Isaac Owens Pierre
Rhys Prosser
Dedman Senator Candidates
Sparrow Caldwell
Kate Morales
Priscilla Taiwo
Sarah Nguyen
Jacob Dane Southard
Brian Hartz
Raahim Pathan
Reece Iriye
Hope Heiden
Alex Alarcón
Griffin Vail
Mir Shah
Meadows Senator Candidate
Averyl Hartje
Lyle Senator Candidate
Rachel Giadolor
Hispanic Senator Candidates
Arianna Gonzalez
Regina Romero-Garza
Paige Horton
African-American Senator Candidate
Westley Giadolor
Asian Pacific Islander Senator Candidates
Lorien Alvar
Linda Xu
International Senator Candidate
Justin Jae-man Park
First-Generation Senator Candidates
Marci Toscano
Brenda Baez
Ixchell Ibanez
Dorcas Bachunguye
Princess Ebinipiri Igwe-Icho
Lillian Duma
Queer Senator Candidates
Benjamin Jackson
Melissa Whitler
Jo Lew
MilVet Senator Candidate
Mireya Sanchez