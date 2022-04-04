Breaking Campus Life Featured News Student Life Student Senate

So Many Candidates! Learn Who’s Running for the 109th Student Senate

Ellie Hood

From 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 5 to 12 p.m. Thursday, April 7, voting for the 109th Student Senate will take place. As election day swiftly approaches, take some time to meet the candidates!

Student Body President Candidates
Sydney Castle
Kennedy Coleman
Jo Lew
Rhys Prosser

Student Body Vice President Candidates
Alex Alarcón
Westley Giadolor
Reece Iriye
Mir Shah
Griffin Vail

Student Body Secretary Candidates
Karrington Bennett
Hope Heiden

Student Body Treasurer Candidate
Clayton Meyer

Pre-Major Senator Candidates
Krish Madhura
Jackson Bogardus
Faith Bombito
Isam Baber
Benjamin Omoregbe
Tulsi Lohani
Vivian Thai
Tamal Pilla
Nrithi Subramanian
Aguer Atem
Christopher Hess
David Anderson
Connor Ferguson
Matthew Sze
Nathan Prince
Michael Castle
Bree Slay

Cox Senator Candidates
Anu Uppal
Mohan Desai
Sydney Castle
Anshu Reddy
Nicholas Benso
Isaac Owens Pierre
Rhys Prosser

Dedman Senator Candidates
Sparrow Caldwell
Kate Morales
Priscilla Taiwo
Sarah Nguyen
Jacob Dane Southard
Brian Hartz
Raahim Pathan
Reece Iriye
Hope Heiden
Alex Alarcón
Griffin Vail
Mir Shah

Meadows Senator Candidate
Averyl Hartje

Lyle Senator Candidate
Rachel Giadolor

Hispanic Senator Candidates
Arianna Gonzalez
Regina Romero-Garza
Paige Horton

African-American Senator Candidate
Westley Giadolor

Asian Pacific Islander Senator Candidates
Lorien Alvar
Linda Xu

International Senator Candidate
Justin Jae-man Park

First-Generation Senator Candidates
Marci Toscano
Brenda Baez
Ixchell Ibanez
Dorcas Bachunguye
Princess Ebinipiri Igwe-Icho
Lillian Duma

Queer Senator Candidates
Benjamin Jackson
Melissa Whitler
Jo Lew

MilVet Senator Candidate
Mireya Sanchez