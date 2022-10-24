By Hannah Sung

Spooky season is almost over in Dallas! Check out these Spook-tacular haunted houses to get you in the Halloween spirit.

1. Six Flags Fright Fest



Killer Theater, one of the six haunted houses at Six Flags Fright Fest 2022 (Credit: Six Flags Over Texas Facebook Page)

USA Today readers voted Six Flags Fright Fest the Best Theme Park Halloween Event in Texas. Located in Arlington, Fright Fest has haunted houses, mazes, scare zones, shows, and rides for tickets starting at $50. All thrill seekers and Halloween enthusiasts will have until Oct. 31 to enjoy this haunting experience.

2. Cutting Edge Haunted House



Cutting Edge Haunted House, October 2021 (Credit: Cutting Edge Instagram Page)

Cutting Edge is one of the largest and scariest haunted houses in America, and it will be open until Nov. 5. According to reviews, it is worth the drive to Ft. Worth, and tickets range from $45 – $100. Hours of operation vary so be sure to check out their website for more details.





3. Dark Hour Haunted House



Lilandra, one of the 13 Witches of Dark Hour (Credit: Dark Hour Haunted House Website)

Dark Hour has been featured in BuzzFeed, USA Today, and the Dallas Observer. They will be open on select nights until Oct. 31, and it is located in Plano, which is only 20 minutes from SMU. This year’s theme is “the Coven Awakens” featuring 13 powerful dark witches. Tickets range from $46 – $106. Hours of operation vary so be sure to check out their website for more details.





4. J & F House of Terror



J & F House of Terror, December 2021 (Credit: J & F House of Terror Facebook Page)

J & F House of Terror will be open on select nights from 8:30 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. through Oct. 31 in Garland. This year’s Haunted House theme is Freak Show. General admission tickets start at $25 for adults. Be sure to check out their website to see which days they are open throughout the week.