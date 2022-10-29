Spooky Season Movies on Netflix

Looking for the best Halloween movies to fright over or laugh at during spooky season? Well look no further because Netflix has got you covered.

If you’re looking for a terrifying movie to get you into the haunting mood, you should stream “IT,” the 2017 remake of Stephen King’s classic horror novel and film. This hit has it all: a haunted house, an evil clown, and a determined group of kids ready to face their fears. Be careful, Pennywise will be sure to give you a Halloween spook.

Leatherface is back after 48 years of hiding, and this time he’s hunting a young group of entrepreneurs. If you’re into slasher movies, “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” may be the right one for you.

If you’re looking for a laugh, “Scary Movie V” is a comedy that parodies horror movies. This would be a good movie to turn on at a Halloween party or just to get a few chuckles in for the night.

Looking for a new film? Check out “Wendell & Wild,” a stop-motion animation released on October 28. It is directed by Henry Selick, who is known for the films “Caroline” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” and features the voices of Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key.

Although “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” is not a movie, this spooky series deserves an honorable mention. Guillermo del Toro, who produced the film “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” curates eight tales of terror. This series is ranked #4 in Netflix’s Top 10 Shows Today. The last two episodes of the series were made available on October 28, so there’s no excuse not to binge-watch.

Now, you can never go wrong with Scooby-Doo. Netflix is streaming both “Scooby-Doo” and “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleased”. You can watch the best detective squad solve monster mysteries.

This year’s spooky season on Netflix is irresistible. So, go grab your candy, pop your popcorn and turn on one these festive films to get you in the spirit of Halloween.

Happy Haunting!