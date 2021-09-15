Student Opinions on the New Abortion Law

On September 1, 2021, Texas Governor Greg Abbott enacted one of the strictest laws concerning abortion ever passed in the United States. SMU students’ opinions vary, ranging from complete opposition to profound satisfaction with the law.

According to the new Texas abortion law, abortions are forbidden as soon as a ‘fetal heartbeat’ is identified, which can be as early as 6 weeks into pregnancies. At this point, many women are not aware of their pregnancy, rather attributing it to a late menstrual cycle. The law also encourages citizens to sue abortion providers, from which citizens could receive $10,000 if successful.