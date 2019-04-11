Students respond to Mustangs for Life display on Dallas Hall Lawn

Mustangs for Life placed a display of flower-covered wooden crosses on the Dallas Hall Lawn as a way to speak out against abortion.

The organization sent members out to stand near the “Memorial of Innocents” display to talk to students passing by.

Blake Buckley, a junior and member of Mustangs for Life, noted that the organization considers the display a “memorial” for the mothers and fetuses affected by abortion.

“We are just as much concerned for the life of the mother as we are for the life of the child,” Buckley said.

Some students ignored the display, while others stopped, photographed and expressed their opinions to each other.

Twin siblings, Miles and Adeline Beattie, observed the display but did not speak with Buckley when approached for discussion. Both siblings said the display was distasteful and disturbing.

“There are girls here who have gotten abortions,” Sophomore Miles Beattie said. “It’s very off-putting to see this.”

The siblings, who grew up in St. Louis, said the presence of the display demonstrates SMU’s conservative, southern roots.

“It’s very in-your-face,” she said. “And it kinda demonstrates to me the idea that we’re at a, obviously, more southern school, and there’s kind of a general feeling here that the conservative movement is the right one.”

Buckley said, with his involvement with Mustangs for Life, he hopes to have a broader perspective on people involved in this issue.

“All people, regardless of stage of life, is [sic] infinitely valuable to the world,” he said.

Mustangs for Life and SMU Feminist Equality Movement will host a “Dialogue Not Debate” event on Thursday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. to discuss abortion-rights and anti-abortion perspectives. The event will be held in the Hughes-Trigg theatre. The SMU Daily Campus is a partner of the event.