The Best Study Spots Around Campus

Kelley Small and Shaye Galen contributed to this article

Studying is an integral part of being successful in college, and as a student, we can never find enough study spots. Whether you enjoy a more casual study location or a quiet place to keep you focused, there are many options at SMU. Here are the best study spots at and around campus according to three SMU seniors.

The Wesley House

The Wesley House is located off of Daniel Ave just a short walk behind Dallas Hall. It is a college ministry of Highland Park United Methodist Church where all college students are welcome. The house invites you to make yourself at home in the various rooms with comfy couches and chairs, and even community tables. The 2-story house was remodeled a few years ago and features a full kitchen downstairs always filled with goodies. Additionally, upstairs there is a snack bar and more study nooks including the balcony facing Daniel Ave on a beautiful day. The convenience of the Wesley House for SMU students is ideal, not to mention the warmth and coziness of the home, vibes, and people that make the Wesley House special. Anyone is welcome to join the Wesley community.

Olivia Ramsey is a senior at SMU who has watched the Wesley House grow over the last couple of years during her time at SMU.

“Wesley House is my home away from home, and my favorite place to study when I need to get out of my apartment,” Ramsey said. “The home is always filled with pleasant aromas, it is always clean, and the variety of spaces to study allows for a great blend of a serious or relaxed study environment depending on what I need. The vibes are so good, and I am thankful to have a place like the Wesley House to study and spend time with great people.”

Fourth Floor of Fondren

Fondren is the obvious study spot on campus. It has a Starbucks, is centrally located, and has any resource one could need to study effectively. But the fourth floor is the hidden gem of the library. Once you come outside of the elevators, you can see the floor-to-ceiling windows along three walls. The views of the campus from the fourth floor are stunning. It is a quiet floor, which means your studying will not be interrupted by others talking or loud music playing. It is the perfect spot to study, meditate or read.

Foxtrot Market

Foxtrot Market is a newer addition to the SMU study locations. This coffee shop opened in Snyder Plaza and is the perfect location for students. The store is a coffee shop that does not stop at coffee. They sell snacks, matcha, and even wine in the p.m. They also have a miniature grocery section for easy convenience.

This is a great study spot because the aesthetic is to die for, the coffee is delicious, and it is a great change of scenery from campus. Being able to take a ten-minute walk to prepare for a day of studying puts you in the right mindset to be productive. You will most likely see a friendly face at some point in the day as well!

Outside Fondren

Fondren Library provides many great study areas, but a commonly loved spot is outside close to the entrance by Starbucks. This area has tables and chairs under a hut as well as tables with umbrellas for shade and protection. When the weather is nice, this is an ideal location and often hard to find a spare table. At this location, students can enjoy a great view of Dallas Hall Lawn and pretty flower beds in the spring.

“It is the perfect place to enjoy the beautiful weather in Dallas and get the convenience of wifi with outlets outside,” said senior Sydney Maddox. “The view and being outside is a great escape from being in a study room for hours!”

Sorority Houses

If you or a friend are in Greek life on campus, the houses are a great place to study and collaborate. Every house is going to be a little different from their neighbor’s, but they all have areas dedicated to studying.

For example, Kelley Small is a member of Kappa Alpha Theta, where their house was just recently renovated. The Laura Bush Library was added to accompany the other study spots like the dining room. The library is the best spot in this specific house because of the direct sunlight, closed doors, and the ability to have no distractions while you are using the room.

Hamon Arts Library

Located in Meadows, the Hamon Arts Library is a quieter and more intimate place to study on campus. The library has three floors, with the first floor being designated as a collaborative study space and the second and third being quiet spaces. The best part about this library is the floor-to-ceiling windows that let in so much natural light. Like all of our libraries on campus, students can reserve a study room to work on group projects or for individual studying.

The Hamon Arts Library also has many options for seating ranging from comfortable chairs and couches to traditional tables. If you are an art lover, the library features circulating collections available to view on each floor.

Dallas Hall Lawn

On a beautiful sunny day, Dallas Hall Lawn is the go-to spot for most SMU students – and dogs! Many students find it to be an amazing study spot for a casual day. The trees on Dallas Hall Lawn are perfect to lean on for shade and comfort, while the view of Dallas Hall and the fountain bring a feeling of serenity.

Students will often bring blankets and hammocks for long-term comfort. Be sure to charge your electronic devices if you plan on staying for a long period of time.

Underwood Law Library

The Law Library is the best-kept secret when evaluating study places. Located in the law quad, the Underwood Law Library features four floors of study space. The main entrance to the library is located on the second floor. What is so great about the Law library, is that the tables are arranged in between the bookcases to create a more spacious and private layout.

This library is great for students who enjoy studying in quiet spaces with little to no distractions.