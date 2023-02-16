The Period Projects works to place free menstrual products in SMU restrooms

Struggling to afford pads and tampons, Ash Thye wads toilet paper in their pants to get through the day. Uncomfortable and embarrassed, they found that the temporary solution was ineffective.

Thye isn’t alone in their experience, students like sophomore, Muskaan Mahes, even travel to different stores to purchase specific feminine hygiene products they need.

“I hope there are free products in the bathroom,” Mahes said. “I hope stores like The Market and Mac’s Place have more selection of products.”

Out of 500 SMU community members, over one-third of students who have periods have missed class or school at SMU because of their periods, according to a 2019 survey created by Marie Joung, founder of The Period Project (TPP) in 2017.

Thye, current executive director of TPP, and the student body will meet on Feb. 17 to consider next steps for the project.

Thye notes TPP’s goal is to “demand the basics” by getting free menstrual products in all campus bathrooms.

“Menstruation is not a luxury, it is a basic human need,” Thye said. “It’s just as basic and essential as toilet paper.”

TPP is now in its pilot phase after years of work. The organization plans to expand an initiative of installing dispensers in all campus restrooms with a gender-neutral supply in the Women and LGBT Center during the summer.

Texas lawmakers want to alleviate related issues, too. House Bill 70 would make menstrual supplies tax-exempt.

Rep. Donna Howard has proposed similar bills every session since 2017, including one for this year’s legislative session.

“There shouldn’t be a tax in the first place on products that women need to use every month,” Mahes said.

TPP also agrees with repealing the tampon tax in Texas. Thye explains its two-pronged action team.

One group works behind the scenes with facilities and the student senate to increase product access on campus while another group holds events for students to have conversations and understand why tampon tax matters.

“Something like a small tax might seem like it’s not a big deal, but over time it adds up to make life unnecessarily more expensive for women,” Thye said. “It sends a message that their needs are not actually being considered or understood.”

Thye notes that projects to improve student resource access have to be led by students if they want something to change.

SMU Senate fully funds TPP to advocate for free menstrual products, in fact, TPP made its first appearance during a student senate meeting.

Student Body President of SMU Senate, Sydney Castle, is excited about the progress TPP has made at SMU.

“It’s been a blessing to see The Period Project come into fruition,” Castle said.

TPP and the student body will meet on Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. in Hughes-Trigg Student Center. All are welcome.