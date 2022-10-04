There is one week left to register to vote

In Texas, voters must be registered at least 30 days before the election, making the last day to register to vote in the midterm elections a week from today.

The ballot will be full on Nov. 8 with the elections for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general being the top races to watch. Voters who live in Dallas County near the SMU area will also be electing a U.S. Representative for District 24, Texas State Senate District 12 and Texas State House 108.

There is a lot at stake for voters with so many ongoing races, especially with hot-button issues like gun control and abortion access continuing to make headlines.

Students are able to vote as long as they are a U.S. citizen and will be at least 18 by Election Day. Students who are not originally from Dallas County can also register to vote using their local address.

To register to vote, students must fill out and submit a paper registration application by October 11. Applications can be completed online through the Dallas County Elections website, printed out and mailed to the Dallas County Operations Facility. Additionally, students can visit the office during the week to fill out an application in person. Registration applications can also be found at most post offices, government offices and high schools.

Once the application is submitted, a voter registration certificate containing voter information will be delivered within 30 days. Early voting starts on Oct. 24.