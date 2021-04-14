Time to Get Real! The RealReal Brings Luxury Consignment to Dallas

Are you looking to spice up your wardrobe with luxury pieces, but don’t want to break the bank? You might want to visit the world’s largest luxury consignment marketplace, The RealReal, which just opened in the Knox District ten minutes from the SMU campus Thursday, April 8.

“Our vision is to create a whole new model for consignment—based on trust, transparency and convenience—removing barriers and transforming the way people buy and sell luxury goods,” Dan Ocampo, senior director of retail and experts, said. “Our brick-and-mortar stores truly bring that all to life.”

TheRealReal claims to stock thousands of unique items from hundreds of luxury brands at up to 90% off retail price. Inventory includes high-demand home goods and artwork, as well as clothing and accessories for men and women from designer brands like Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Prada, Hermés, and Yves Saint Laurent.

“We’re excited to open in Dallas, especially in the Knox District – a vibrant community where our local customers are already shopping, dining and socializing,” Kyle Kidder, The RealReal Dallas’ Head of Shop, said. “This neighborhood store will offer our Dallas community a one-stop-shop for scoring unique and coveted pieces.”

Before opening in Dallas, The RealReal already boasted a customer-base 21 million strong. The store hopes to introduce luxury items to customers who may otherwise be intimidated from buying full-price luxury goods.

“Resale allows you to experiment with designers and styles, acquire items that may have sold out, and shop according to personal style,” shared Sasha Skoda, The RealReal’s Head of Women’s.

On top of this, The RealReal team has specifically curated an inventory that aligns with the more traditional tastes of Dallas residents.

“Our Dallas shopper skews traditional,” shared Mayank Hajela, Head of Men’s. “[Therefore], the store will offer a mix of those timeless luxe staples for our Dallas customer to discover. We are honoring the Dallas shopper’s desire to experiment with their everyday style.”

Dallas residents are also encouraged to sell their currently owned luxury goods to The RealReal as a way to earn a few extra dollars and give others the opportunity to enjoy luxury pieces.

“Our Dallas consignors can capture top dollar by selling luxe handbags – think Goyard and Louis Vuitton – and spring essentials as they enter peak season,” shared Skoda. “Plus, strong demand for vintage translates to strong resale value – we saw vintage sales increase 67% last year, making it an excellent option for earning more as we head into summer.”

If you’re hoping to revamp your wardrobe or just looking for that one perfect item, The RealReal’s newest location might be worth a visit.

To visit The RealReal Dallas or to find out more, check out the information below.

Location: 3120 Knox Street, Dallas, TX 75205 (Knox District)

Hours: Monday – Saturday: 10am to 7pm // Sunday 12pm to 6pm

Website: www.therealreal.com/dallas

Contact Information: 469-581-2010 // dallasstore@therealreal.com