Viet Cá Phe Celebrates French-Vietnamese Culture on Dallas Hall Lawn

The Vietnamese Student Association (VSA) held a French and Vietnamese inspired social event Wednesday hoping to bring the community together on Dallas Hall Lawn.

“The French inspired event is the theme VSA was going for tonight because of its influence in Vietnam,” said Cao. “We throw a French and Vietnamese style event every year.”

VSA is a cultural organization that meets twice a month to educate, promote and celebrate Vietnamese culture around the SMU and DFW community.

“Community is really important in Vietnamese culture so we thought this event would be a great time for everyone to come together and sit down with some coffee, beignets and music before spring break,” said An Cao, VSA President.

Roughly 100 attendees packed Dallas Hall Lawn surrounding the center stage. Students sat on blankets and picnic tables while a Dallas-based band, The Revelers, played French jazz music.

VSA leaders signed students in and pointed them in the direction of The Beignet Bus as the long line shifted around the flagpole. Other students joined their friends in line for Vietnamese pork and chicken spring rolls.

“VSA is not just for Vietnamese people and I think students have that misconception,” said Cao. “We would really love to share Vietnamese culture with anyone and everyone.”

In addition to the plethora of Vietnamese food, students enjoyed the ivory decorated photo booth and pink headbands.

“The headbands are a fun way to celebrate a festival or large party in Vietnamese culture so we thought it would be something new and different,” said Cao.

The Vietnamese Student Association is also heavily involved in philanthropic work.

“We sell Boba tea every Friday outside of Hughes-Trigg and the proceeds go to different Vietnamese charities to help overseas,” said Cao.

“VSA offers a poll on Instagram for requests on the three Boba tea flavors every week,” said Kevin Nguygen, VSA general member.

In addition to weekly Boba tea sales, VSA works with other organizations on campus.

“We like to do collaborations with other Asian American councils on campus. Recently VSA worked with the Chinese Student Association on a Lunar New Year event,” said Nguygen.

VSA wants all students to join the organization and encourages diversity.

“I love being a part of the organization because I am surrounded by people like myself and we get to celebrate our heritage and culture together,” said Nguygen.

For more information about the Vietnamese Student Association and future events, visit their Instagram.