Virtual 5k Race to be Hosted by SMU Human Resources and M.S. Health Management the Week of April 10

The SMU Wellpower Virtual 5K will take place during the week of April 10.

Among the many things that have changed due to Covid, races are among one of them. To adhere to Covid safety guidelines, the race will take place virtually, each participant being able to run their 5k anytime between April 10 and April 17. Runners can send in their times and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes will be given.

“This race is a great opportunity for the SMU community to make a commitment to a healthy lifestyle. I’ve signed up my whole family to run! I can’t wait for when the race is in person, but I am glad for the opportunity to compete virtually this year.” Simmons professor Megan Murphy said.

In keeping with typical race tradition, runners will be able to pick up a bib number and ‘swag bag’ that will include a t-shirt, among other goodies.

The race is open to all SMU faculty, staff, students, family, and friends and will also be in support of the Leadership Forward Mentorship Program, a program that provides Dallas school children with mentors. Additional donations will go towards supporting this program.

For more information about the event or to register, click the link below.

https://www.raceentry.com/smu-virtual-wellpower-5k/race-information