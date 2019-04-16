Vision strategist gives presentation for Women of Color Collective

A vision strategist said that chains don’t have to hold people back during her presentation for “Telling Our Stories: Women of Color and the Power of Narratives” on Feb. 21 in the third floor reading room of the Annette Caldwell Simmons Building.

Dr. Catrina Pullum overcame barriers of sexual abuse, domestic violence and alcoholism. She defeated these obstacles to become a chain breaker.

“Everything that I went through is a testimony for where I am now,” Pullum said. “It is all a testimony for my chain breaker movement. A chain breaker is someone that lives life without limits.”

Pullum uses her story to help crisis victims heal and to be a positive influence for others in various ways, including writing her book “Breaking the Chains: From Hurting to Healing.” She is also a consultant for celebrities and influencers going through the same things she has experienced.

“Even if you are feeling like life is beating you up or you’re not where you’re supposed to be, there is still time to make a change,” Pullum said. “You can be whatever it is what you want to be.”

Pullum said that education is key for African American college students.

“The more knowledge that we have, the more powerful we are,” Pullum said. “Learn to be a voice for the African American women and men out there. Things may seem hard, but it’s going to be worth it.”

The event was organized by the Dedman College Interdisciplinary Institution and the Women of Color Research Collective, which is an organization that gives women of color the opportunity to tell their stories. Social sciences professor Dr. Candice Bledsoe said that there are many times in society when stories from women of color are left out.

“Speakers share stories of triumph, disappointments, obstacles, and victories,” Bledsoe said. “I think that’s the beauty of sharing our story and having a space to do so.”

Pullum continued to support women of color by being an executive producer and co-director for the play “The Rise of a Chain Breaker,” which was performed at the Irving Arts Center on March 9. Audience member Carolyn Manor said it is inspiring how Pullum supported women of color through the play.

“We need more people like her who support people,” Manor said. “We all share the same story and it is all about how we go about completing it. We can all make a difference.”