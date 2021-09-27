Your Guide to SMU Homecoming Week

Story by Alexa Field

Monday marks the first day of Southern Methodist University’s annual homecoming week. Whether it’s your first homecoming at SMU or your last, you know that SMU loves to put on a big show the week before.

To help you navigate all the exciting events that are going down this week, below is a curated list of everything you can get involved in to celebrate this year’s homecoming.

Monday, September 27:

Rock the Vote

4-5 p.m. | Ford Stadium

Rock the vote is an annual fan favorite. This exciting pep rally is a super fun way to start off the week. Teams nominate candidates in hopes of becoming homecoming royalty. During rock the vote, all nominees answer interview questions to be scored and tallied while their teams cheer them on from the stands. This year, there won’t be a traditional “king” and “queen” announced at the game Saturday, instead the coronation will be for the more inclusive homecoming “royalty.”

Thursday, September 30:

Homecoming Philanthropy Event

2-5 p.m. | Hughes-Trigg Student Center

For this year’s philanthropy event, SMU is partnering with the Family Place. The Family Place is an organization dedicated to helping survivors of family violence by providing them with safe housing and counseling. This Thursday, SMU will be creating and packing hygiene kits in Hughes-Trigg for donation.

Friday, October 1st:



Homecoming Concert

9 pm | TBD

SMU’s Student Foundation (SF) is working to have a concert this Friday for all SMU students, alumni, and more to enjoy. The details are still under wraps as SF works to finalize the plan. You can stay updated with details on the Student Foundation Homecoming Page.



Saturday, October 2nd:



Homecoming Parade

12 pm | Bishop Boulevard

To kick off the most exciting day of the week, the homecoming parade will march up and down Bishop Boulevard displaying floats, royalty nominees, and more. Join us at noon on the boulevard to watch the show go down!

The Boulevard

1 pm | Bishop Boulevard

Could it possibly be a home game without a Boulevard? Didn’t think so. Directly after the parade, stick around Bishop Boulevard to enjoy the excitement of this week’s Boulevard. Hop from tent to tent and check out the various food trucks and vendors that will be present before heading to the game.

The Game: SMU vs. South Florida

3 pm | Ford Stadium

Coming off of an exciting win against Texas Christian University this past weekend, you’re definitely going to want to watch SMU Football play this Saturday. This year’s Homecoming game at Ford Stadium will be at 3:00 pm against South Florida. During the game, the results of the Homecoming Royalty from Rock the Vote will be announced and celebrated.

As you can see, there is a plethora of exciting events you can get involved in this week with fellow students and alumni. For more information on events and details of certain events to come, visit the Student Foundation Homecoming Page and remember to Pony Up!