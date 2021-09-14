Student Opinions on the New Abortion Law

On September 1, 2021, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed into law one of the strictest law concerning abortion ever passed in the United States.

Click to watch this story.

According to the new Texas abortion law, abortions are forbidden as soon as a ‘fetal heartbeat’ is identified, which can be as early as 6 weeks into pregnancies. At this point, many women are not aware of their pregnancy, rather attributing it to a late menstrual cycle. The law also encourages citizens to sue abortion providers, from which citizens could receive $10,000 if successful.

Several protests have been occurring throughout the state, and people have differing opinions on this matter. SMU students’ opinions vary as well, ranging from complete opposition to the law to profound satisfaction with the law.