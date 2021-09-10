REMEMBERING 9/11

The SMU community is remembering the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

A special ceremony was held by the flagpole Friday morning – honoring the 2,996 people who were killed on that dark September day. Representatives from SMU, including President Gerald Turner and the SMU police department were on hand, along with the mayors of University Park and Highland Park.

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, at the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.

At the World Trade Center, 2,763 people died after two planes slammed into the twin towers. Another 189 people were killed at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. including those on Flight 77 that struck the building. Flight 93 crashed into a field near Shanksville Pennsylvania killing 44 passengers.

The SMU community continues to mourn for the lives lost that day, and the family members and friends whose lives were forever changed.