Abbott wins, other election updates
Dallas Democrats Throw Watch Party for Election Night
Midterm Election Update
College campuses are perfect for political rhetoric, political analysts say
Opening Well: SMU edges Texas A&M Commerce 77-60 in season tournament opener at Moody Coliseum.
Mordecai throws for 9 touchdowns as SMU defeats Houston 77 – 63 on record breaking night.
Power Outage Cancels Classes, Sends Athletes off Campus for Practice.
Thrilling end to tight game sees SMU fall 29-27 to Cincinnati.
SMU comfortably brushes past Navy 34-40 Friday to end three-game losing streak.
Two arrests this week involving separate offenses on female SMU students
Tuesday, November 08, 2022