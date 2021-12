SMU-TV’s Shaye Galen anchors this Wednesday edition of The Daily Update. Shaye updates us on the Michigan school shooting and tells us about the president signing bills protecting U.S. veterans. SMU-TV’s Melia Masumoto joins to tell us about the construction on Hillcrest. Also find out about the new Spider-Man movie tickets selling out.

Connect with SMU-TV on our own YouTube Channel: SMU Television, our Instagram: @smu_tv, & our Twitter: @smutv