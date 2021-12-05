The Daily Update: December 2, 2021

SMU-TV’s Erica Newberg Masumoto anchors this Thursday edition of The Daily Update. Erica tells us about the Omicron variant entering the U.S. and updates us on the victims of the Michigan school shooting. SMU-TV’s Jillian Taylor joins to tell us about package theft and SMU-TV’s Ashlyn Wingett joins to tell us about holiday shopping. Also find out about SMU students’ favorite Christmas movies.

