SMU-TV’s Erica Newberg and Kevin Reynolds anchor this last edition of The Daily Update for 2021. They update us on Monday’s top stories and SMU-TV’s Will Daughton and Melia Masumoto update us on the top stories from the semester. Also find out about SMU students’ favorite traditions.

Connect with SMU-TV on our own YouTube Channel: SMU Television, our Instagram: @smu_tv, & our Twitter: @smutv