SMU-TV’s Melia Masumoto anchors this Tuesday edition of The Daily Update. Melia tells us about Dallas moving to an orange threat level for COVID and updates us on new Texas voting changes. Also find out about how SMU’s Student Foundation is preparing for the Celebration of Lights.

