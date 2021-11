SMU-TV’s Melia Masumoto anchors this Tuesday Thanksgiving edition of The Daily Update. SMU-TV’s Ashlyn Wingett joins to tell us about the busy travel season and Melia tells us about the increase in turkey prices. Also SMU-TV’s Will Daughton joins to tell us what SMU students’ favorite Thanksgiving foods are.

Connect with SMU-TV on our own YouTube Channel: SMU Television, our Instagram: @smu_tv, & our Twitter: @smutv