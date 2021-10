SMU-TV’s Will Daughton anchors this Monday edition of The Daily Update. Will briefs us about SMU’s football ranking and tells us about a major oil spill in California. SMU-TV’s Melia Masumoto tells us about. premium beverage company at the Dallas Arboretum. Also find out about Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary.

