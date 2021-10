SMU-TV’s Melia Masumoto anchors this Tuesday edition of The Daily Update. Melia tells us about a worldwide social media outage and the requirement for Southwest Airlines employees to get vaccinated. SMU-TV’s Jillian Taylor gives us an inside look at the construction on the SMU Meadows building. Also find out about the 80,000 pounds of pumpkin decorations at NorthPark Center.

