SMU-TV’s Will Daughton anchors this Monday edition of The Daily Update. Will tells us about SMU’s 100th win against TCU, the Texas’ State Fair return with COVID-19 protocols, and major wildfires in California. Also find out about the 74th Tony Awards.

