SMU-TV’s Shaye Galen anchors this Wednesday edition of The Daily Update. Shaye tells us about the Florida police catching the murder suspect and New York’s vaccination mandates. SMU-TV’s Kevin Reynolds joins us to talk about the second dose of the COVID vaccine. Also find out about a man and his special car.

