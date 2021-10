SMU-TV’s Peter Warner anchors this Thursday edition of The Daily Update. Peter tells us about the risk of COVID complications for pregnant women and updates us about the Free Britney movement. SMU-TV’s Shaye Galen tells us about SMU grads who created an eco-friendly start up in Dallas. Also find out about the capture of an alligator in Florida.

