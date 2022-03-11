Five Best Resources for Learning AWS

The COVID-19 pandemic forced every business to shut down its operations indefinitely. The only way left for companies to maintain their business continuity was to migrate their operations online. You must have heard various firms offering Work-from-home for employees so that they can work remotely and work as usual. Here, you must be wondering how remote working was possible. In fact, how would the companies be sharing resources that employees would need? Well, this is where cloud computing comes into play. There are cloud service providers that allow users to access computational resources over the internet. The best part is there is no installation of software/platform required on the local computer.

Gartner had already predicted that the worldwide public cloud revenue would grow by 23% in 2021 for total revenue of around USD 332.2 billion, up from $270 billion from last year. Moreover, 81% of organizations have already adopted a multi-cloud strategy and 67% of the organizations operate cloud-based infrastructure environments. Among other trends highlighted by Gartner, it was worth noting that there was one cloud service provider holding the largest cloud market share at 32%. Well, this cloud service provider is none other than AWS or Amazon Web Services. AWS has witnessed tremendous growth since its inception and today handles over a million active users worldwide. In fact, professionals are eager to take AWS training to step into this promising career field and gain job-ready skills.

In this article, we have described some of the best resources where you can learn about AWS in detail.

Top AWS Learning Resources Online

Here goes the list!

Simplilearn

Simplilearn is one of the leading online Bootcamp and certification training providers. Under the cloud computing category, the platform offers some good courses related to AWS. You can either take a course that prepares you for a specific AWS certification or the other that gives you an overall understanding of AWS. Here are the top courses to consider:

Post Graduate Program in Cloud Computing in collaboration with Caltech CTME

AWS Cloud Architect Master’s Program

AWS Certified Solutions Architect Certification Training

The platform offers industry-recognized certifications to demonstrate your skills gained through its courses.

AWS Skill Builder or aws.training

If you thought AWS only focused on offering cloud services, then you are wrong. It also offers a range of training materials to get a good grasp of all its services and functionalities. There are whitepapers, self-paced training videos, and expert-led live classes as well to explore when you want to learn AWS. If you want to enroll in self-paced digital courses, then head over to AWS Skill Builder. The expert-led courses and old transcripts are available in aws.training. The courses in aws.training basically fall under these categories – cloud essentials, architecting, and machine learning. Under AWS Skill Builder, you can explore learning paths related to the Internet of Things (IoT), Networking, Block Storage, Object Storage, System Operator, and more.

A Cloud Guru (now owned by Pluralsight)

A Cloud Guru or ACG is popular among aspirants preparing for various AWS certifications. The platform’s AWS learning library consists of learning resources for beginners, those dedicated to AWS certification prep, as well as for those who want to dive into advanced AWS topics like serverless computing and machine learning. Its courses go beyond just video lessons with interactive labs that let you experience the live AWS environment. Some of the top courses that will grab your attention are:

AWS Certified SysOps Administrator – Associate

AWS Certified Developer – Associate

Migrating a Service from a Container to Serverless

Coursera

Coursera is another good place where you can find courses related to AWS, that too designed by renowned companies/universitites. In fact, there is a training program designed by AWS itself on this platform – AWS Fundamentals Specialization. Through this course, learners get a complete overview of the features, benefits, and capabilities of AWS. the 4-months course includes important topics like core AWS services, AWS security concepts, building serverless applications with AWS, and more. Other courses to check out in this platform are:

DevOps on AWS Specialization

Modern application development with Java on AWS Specialization

Getting Started with AWS Machine Learning

Udacity

Udacity is an edtech platform popular for its in-depth nanodegree programs. Among its top cloud computing courses, one can enroll in its Become an AWS Cloud Architect nanodegree program. It is a 3-months course that requires 10 study hours per week. Through this course, you will learn how to lead an organization’s cloud computing strategy as an AWS cloud architect. Moreover, you will explore how to plan, design, and build secure and highly available cloud infrastructure. The program includes real-world projects, technical mentor support, and career services as well.

Bottom Line

The above list is no all-inclusive, and other platforms may add more value in the time to come. Whatever training platform you choose, you are about to start a promising career. Looking at the incredible adoption of cloud technologies, the popularity of AWS doesn’t seem to reduce any time soon. The time is ripe to enroll in a reputed training course and gain the necessary AWS skills.