10 Basic Things You Should Know About Finance and Economics

Many people have a general idea of what finance and economics are, but few people know about the differences. Whether you’re getting a master’s in economics and finance or want to better manage your money, you must know several things about how money works.

To save you time, we’ll go over the main info you should know about finance and economics. This will help you build wealth and decide whether pursuing a career in this field is right for you.

1. Markets Constantly Fluctuate

When it comes to finance and economics, one of the main things you should know is that markets are constantly fluctuating. Thanks to things like COVID-19, many markets have become more unpredictable than ever. This not only makes people feel less confident about investing, but it can prevent many from earning profits.

Investing in anything always comes with risk and most people are aware of that. However, it can be trickier to make more sound investments today because no one knows which direction the market can go.

2. New Ways of Investing Are Available

While many people are hesitant to invest today, new ways of investing are available that help beginners. Several stock trading platforms, such as Robinhood and Webull, provide user-friendly interfaces that anyone can learn within minutes. Aside from that, you can access them from mobile devices.

This allows new investors to start trading stocks whenever they’d like. While the stock market isn’t open all day, crypto trading can also be done on these platforms. Unlike stocks, crypto can be traded 24/7.

Cryptocurrencies actually shined during the COVID-19 pandemic because many people were buying into their hype while the overall market was declining. To date, Bitcoin is still the highest-valued cryptocurrency because of how many people have invested it.

3. A Diverse Portfolio Is Always Better

When getting into economics and finance, you must know that it’s always best to have a diverse portfolio. Having a diverse portfolio essentially revolves around investing in several things, spreading your money. Doing this allows you to enter more markets and avoid risk.

The main benefit of having a diverse portfolio is being able to avoid hefty losses. If you invest all of your money into one thing, you’ll lose more at once whenever it drops in value. However, spreading cash across several investments lets you lose a much smaller portion.

The only time your other investments will affect one another is if they’re in the same industry. For example, if you invest in various EV stocks (Tesla, Nio) and there’s a shortage of parts they use, you can expect both of them to drop.

4. There Are Many Jobs in Economics

Both economics and personal finance are similar industries with a plethora of opportunities for those that are looking to develop skills. Because things like currency and banks will never go away, you can always find job openings for different positions, no matter what your education or experience is like.

With these jobs often comes higher salaries because people put a lot of trust in you to handle their money. If you become a CFP, you can put together plans to help business increase their income and reduce expenses. Because of the risk involved, companies will pay you at much higher rates than other traditional jobs.

5. More Loans Are Available

Similar to having new ways of investing, people also have access to new loans for a variety of purposes. While mortgages and car loans have been around for a long time, things like the EIDL loan were introduced when the pandemic started. This loan provides businesses with short-term economic relief to continue operating.

Loans can also be applied online, allowing both individuals and businesses to receive funds within days. Thanks to modern technology, lenders can quickly check an applicant’s credit history and let them know whether they’re eligible for a loan.

If you’re studying finance and economics, you should know that loans are best used strategically. Instead of relying on a personal loan to help you fund a purchase, use a credit card if you have one. While having more borrowing options is helpful, your credit will be affected when you apply for and receive a loan.

6. The Difference Between Finance and Economics

The last basic thing to know about finance and economics is that there’s a difference between the two. Finance revolves around the systems that allow companies and individuals to manage money, such as banks and investing. Economics revolves around studying human behavior and markets.

Understanding the difference will make it much easier for you to pursue a career because you can narrow down your options based on what interests you the most.

